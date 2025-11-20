Learning Snacks: Celebrating Native Voices: Native American Heritage Day

FOR KIDS: WHO WERE THE FIRST PEOPLE IN THE U.S.A.?

November is also Native American Heritage Month. Explore the PBS Kids Native American Heritage Month video collection, full of stories and adventures that celebrate indigenous culture with your favorite characters like Molly of Denali, Let’s Go Luna, and Xavier Riddle. Together we can learn all about the first people in the U.S.A.!

FOR PARENTS: SHARING NATIVE STORIES

Sharing Native stories during Native American Heritage Day is a meaningful way to celebrate and learn about the history and culture of the first peoples of this land. Reading Native stories or stories about Native culture are great ways to get the conversation started. Or watch the episode “Grandpa’s Drum” from Molly of Denali and use this discussion guide to talk with your children about loss, justice, and Native culture.