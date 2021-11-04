Learning Resources for Educators

Connecticut Public supports our intrepid educators, teachers and out-of-school youth leaders. PBS KIDS and PBS LearningMedia provide thousands of free resources to engage, inspire and encourage young learners’ curiosity.

PBS LearningMedia offers thousands of educational resources for all ages of student, including lesson plans and other interactive activities. The resources in PBS LearningMedia, which were developed based on feedback from educators, are aligned to curriculum standards in every state and contextualized for educational use.

Teach Your Way

Use the monthly Teach Your Way calendar and teacher planner to integrate media in creative and developmentally-appropriate ways during the 2021-22 school year with this timely collection of flexible resources, aligned to monthly themes and skills for PreK-2 students.

In the PBS Teachers’ Lounge blog, teachers throughout the country share strategies for building a virtual classroom community, distance learning tips and tech tools.

PBS Digital Innovators are classroom changemakers — educators whose fresh ideas open new worlds for their students, and whose bold approach to teaching creates a joyful learning environment.

PBS LearningMedia fully integrates with Google Classroom , giving you the ability to sync class rosters, assignments and assignment results. Teachers and students must each have a valid Google account and a PBS LearningMedia account. Students must accept Google's permissions when signing in for a lesson. Here's how to get started »

PBS Kids Ready to Learn Initiative

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), PBS and local PBS stations provide free, evidence-based educational resources that help teachers, caregivers and parents build early science and literacy skills for America’s children, especially those from low-income communities.

Connecticut Public's "Learning Snacks" newsletter offers quick links to timely and fun educational content for kids, families and educators.

MORE TOPICAL LEARNING RESOURCES:

Virus Information & Prevention Resources

Find resources for students of all ages that explore the nature of viruses, how they are transmitted and the healthy habits we can all engage in to prevent their spread. Videos, interactive lessons and discussion questions offer educators a variety of ways to introduce this topic to students, and to help young people deal with stress, maintain good mental health and develop resilience during challenging times.

Thinkalong™ from Connecticut Public

Using trusted source materials from PBS, NPR and local public media stations, Thinkalong™ is a free, interactive program created by Connecticut Public that helps middle and high school students think critically about current topics in the media, develop informed opinions and practice respectful, civil discourse.

PBS Black Culture Connection presents a guide to the films, stories and voices across public television centered around Black history and culture, including educational resources spotlighting Black artists, educators and innovators that have shaped our nation.

PBS KIDS Booklists

Specially curated collections of books for any topic your family wants to explore: science, math, humor, holidays and more.

The Great American Read explores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the lens of America’s 100 best-loved novels (as chosen in a national survey).

StoryCorps Connect makes it possible to record and preserve meaningful conversations remotely. StoryCorps Connect was developed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help connect generations, preserve the wisdom of humanity and offer a source of comfort and meaning to elders who may feel isolated and alone. Download the toolkit here »

KQED Learn is a free platform for middle and high school students to tackle big issues and build their media literacy and critical thinking skills in a supportive environment. This includes the popular Above the Noise video series that cuts through the hype and takes a deeper look at the research and facts behind controversial and trending topics in the news.

The PBS Great Performances Collection presents a showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts.

Ken Burns in the Classroom

Known for a signature style that brings primary source documents, images and archival video footage to life on screen, these films present the opportunity to pose thought-provoking questions for students, and introduce new ideas, perspectives and primary sources.

Rick Steves’ Classroom Europe

This travel program addresses global culture and issues. Short video clips cover a vast range of topics — in Europe, South America and the Middle East, too. Take a tour of the ancient Roman Forum; learn why people in Barcelona speak Catalan; converse with a Muslim cleric in Bethlehem; find out about extreme poverty in Guatemala; ponder why pilgrims trek 30 days across northern Spain to Santiago de Compostela; see how and why Switzerland designed its major bridges and tunnels so they could be destroyed at the push of a button; and visit a vibrant market in the south of France.

Bringing the Universe to Today's Classrooms

WGBH, in collaboration with NASA, presents digital media resources you can use to teach topics in K–12 Earth and Space Science. These free resources are organized into four grade bands. Each resource emphasizes engaging students in phenomena related to core ideas and science and engineering practices of the Next Generation Science Standards.

