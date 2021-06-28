CPTV Kids 24/7
Ways to Watch and Enjoy 24/7 KIDS Anytime, Anywhere:
- Broadcast on CPTV KIDS 24/7 over-the-air channel 24.2.
- Find CPTV KIDS 24/7 on your local cable channel »
- Through the PBS KIDS Video App on your Smart TV (available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.)
- On the free Connecticut Public Mobile App
- Or watch at pbskids.org
Connecticut Families: As teachers, students, and families enter an uncertain school year with new routines PBS LearningMedia offers this special collection of flexible resources to support learning from anywhere. Find videos, self-paced interactive lessons, printable activities, and more for students grades pre-K to 12.
Many resources are also available in Spanish. Visite la colección, Recursos de PreK-12.
PBS KIDS Podcasts Are Here!
Tune in to three fun and educational PBS KIDS podcasts that take you beyond the screen and even deeper into the exciting worlds of familiar characters from hit PBS KIDS shows.
Listen along on pbskids.org or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
PBS Kids programs are also available on CPTV Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Special Family Night programming replaces regularly scheduled programming from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings.