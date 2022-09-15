© 2022 Connecticut Public

FOR PARENTS

We know it takes a village to raise children and we’re here to help. Explore our hundreds of trustworthy resources, all intentionally curated to help you on your journey of raising a child that is curious, resilient and excited to learn!

Connecticut Public and PBS KIDS are here to support the most important and challenging job many of us will ever have — parenting and caring for a child. Explore hundreds of trusted resources to help you raise children who are kind, curious, resilient and who will embrace the love of learning for a lifetime. Many of these resources are also available in Spanish.

Connecticut Public’s weekly “Learning Snacks” newsletter is a quick, curated collection of free activities, games, recipes, and videos that will keep your child’s hungry mind fed and busy hands engaged. Help them to create, discover and develop while playing and having fun!

    Nova Parentalogic
    Parentalogic is a digital series from PBS NOVA focuses on the science behind parenting. From tantrums to fevers to sleepless nights, raising happy, healthy children and staying sane throughout the process can sometimes feel impossible. Co-hosted by Dr. Alok Patel, pediatrician, and Bethany Van Delft, comedian and mother of two, the episodes address common parenting conundrums with humor and honesty. Packed with useful health and science research, the series is a great resource for expecting, and current, parents everywhere.
    PBS KIDS Ready to Learn Initiative
    PBS KIDS Ready to Learn Initiative offers hands-on-activities, apps and videos that families can use with their children to support literacy development and explore science in their everyday lives — starring some of your favorite PBS KIDS characters.
    PBS KIDS Games
    PBS KIDS Games offers dozens of free, online games and puzzles for children ages 2-8 are based on everything from birdwatching to storytelling to math, nature, coloring, art, dressing up, reading, daily routines, animals, holidays and more! Check out the Spanish-language games, too.
    Sesame Workshop "Caring for Each Other" Initiative
    Your friends on Sesame Street are here to support you during the COVID-19 health crisis, as families everywhere are creating a "for now normal." Children thrive with structure in their lives, and they learn best through play—even in everyday moments. Sesame Workshop, Caring for Each Other website is filled with content you can use all day long to spark playful learning, offer children comfort, and focus a bit on yourself, too. (After all, it's important that we take care of ourselves, so that we can best care for our families.)
ACTIVITIES
Elinor Wonders Why Family Activities
Molly of Denali Family Activities
Ruff Ruffman Family Activities
The Cat in the Hat Family Activities
Ready Jet Go! Family Activities
Play & Learn Science
Science Crafts for Kids
What's Good Videos

MORE LEARNING RESOURCES FOR FAMILIES & CAREGIVERS:

    PBS KIDS Parents Newsletter
    Every day is full of possibilities and so is your child. Get activities and tips you can use to help kids learn at home emailed to you every week. Register today!
    PBS KIDS Booklists
    Specially curated collections of books for any topic your family wants to explore: science, math, humor, holidays and more.
    America's Test Kitchen for Kids
    Explore the “Kitchen Classroom” and the world of food and cooking with kid-friendly recipes, quizzes and fun activities.
    PBS Digital Studios
    For older students, PBS Digital Studios presents a network of highly-creative and thought-provoking short-form videos including Crash Course, Otherwords, Deep Look, It’s Okay To Be Smart, the Origin of Everything, Physics Girl, Above the Noise, Two Cents, the Art Assignment, Gross Science, Say It Loud, PrideLand and more.
PBS Kids - Podcasts
Molly of Denali
Pinkalicious
Odd Squad

WATCH & LEARN ON THE GO!

Enjoy PBS KIDS

Stream PBS KIDS live on the free Connecticut Public Mobile App, along with news stories, our live radio and CPTV streams, and much more. Available from the Apple Store and on Google Play.

PBS KIDS Apps download the free PBS KIDS video app, games app, and many more.

ENTER


Supported by:
Learning resources for curious families are supported by The Hearst Foundation, The Robert & Marguerite Derx Foundation, The Susan Howarth Foundation, and Andy and Bonnie McKirdy.


