© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ctpublic-kids-header-bkgrnd-winter-2880x210.png
KIDS » SEASONAL » WINTER HOLIDAYS
kids-section-seasonal-happy-holidays.jpg

Celebrate Winter Holidays with PBS KIDS

Looking for fun activities, crafts, games and video to do this holiday season? Look no further!

Celebrate New and Old Family Traditions


Read Holiday Books
10 Books That Celebrate Hanukkah
10 Books That Celebrate Hanukkah
5 Books to Celebrate Kwanzaa
5 Books to Celebrate Kwanzaa
10 Favorite Holiday Picture Books
10 Favorite Holiday Picture Books
Heartwarming Christmas Books for Kids
Heartwarming Christmas Books for Kids


molly-of-denali-the-big-gathering.jpg
Molly of Denali: The Big Gathering
Watch Molly prepare for The Big Gathering as people from all over Alaska celebrate Alaska Native culture.
Watch Now


Create Holiday Crafts


PBS KIDS Coloring Pages
Super Why! Building a Snowman
Super Why! Building a Snowman
5 Books to Celebrate Kwanzaa
5 Books to Celebrate Kwanzaa
Princess Presto Sledding
Princess Presto Sledding
Sleigh Ride with Santa Coloring Page
Sleigh Ride with Santa Coloring Page
Alpha Pig Making a Snow Angel
Alpha Pig Making a Snow Angel
A Very Monkey Christmas Coloring Page
A Very Monkey Christmas Coloring Page
Wonder Red Ice Skating
Wonder Red Ice Skating


Create DIY PBS KIDS Holiday Decorations!


Make Your Own Wrapping Paper and Gift Tags


gift-tags-00.png
Games


Watch


little-wonders-promo.jpg
ENTER
Supported by:
Learning resources for curious families are supported by The Hearst Foundation, The Robert & Marguerite Derx Foundation, The Susan Howarth Foundation, and Andy and Bonnie McKirdy.


Quick Links