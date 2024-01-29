E.R. Murrow Podcast Submission: Where We Live "Amazon responds to proposed bill aimed at warehouse 'quotas'"

Where We Live: Amazon responds to proposed bill aimed at warehouse 'quotas'

A 2023 bill sought to set limits on how warehouses track worker productivity in Connecticut. Though it didn’t name a company, Amazon was the primary focus of an initial hearing. Statistics found Amazon had higher-than-average worker injury rates. The company, with 14 facilities and more than 15,000 employees in the state, had yet to respond to the legislation before this program.

Audio Excerpt Submission: