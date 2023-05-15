Amazon responds to proposed bill aimed at warehouse 'quotas'

A proposed bill would set limits on how warehouses track worker productivity where we live. Amazon – which currently employs more than 15,000 Connecticut residents across its 14 locations – was the focus of a recent hearing on the bill.

This hour, an Amazon spokesperson responds to the legislation. Kelly Nantel says they support the "goal of the bill" and look forward to working with state lawmakers, but clarifies that Amazon does not have "set quotas" for workers. "We assess our performance based on what we believe are safe and achievable expectations for all employees."

Plus, State Sen. Julie Kushner, Business Insider tech correspondent Katherine Long, and CBIA's Eric Gjede join the conversation.

GUESTS:



Kelly Nantel: Spokesperson, Amazon

Julie Kushner: Democratic State Senator; Chair, Labor and Public Employees Committee

Katherine Long: Tech Correspondent, Business Insider

Tech Correspondent, Business Insider Eric Gjede: VP of Public Policy, Connecticut Business and Industry Association