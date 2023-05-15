© 2023 Connecticut Public

Amazon responds to proposed bill aimed at warehouse 'quotas'

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published May 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT
Amazon safety
An Amazon employee unloads pallets coming in from delivery trucks inside building 4 of the Amazon Fulfillment center in Windsor.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Amazon safety
A wellness center area inside Amazon's fulfillment center in Windsor includes foam rollers, stretching straps, yoga mats and exercise bars.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Amazon safety
An Amazon employee loads a robotic unit with a guide mounted to her left suggesting the correct stance for working at each height.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Amazon safety
A severe weather assembly area is marked inside Amazon's fulfillment center in Windsor.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Amazon safety
PPE vending machines also include simple first aid medications.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Amazon safety
A cutout welcomes workers to building 4 of the Amazon Fulfillment center in Windsor.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public

A proposed bill would set limits on how warehouses track worker productivity where we live. Amazon – which currently employs more than 15,000 Connecticut residents across its 14 locations – was the focus of a recent hearing on the bill.

This hour, an Amazon spokesperson responds to the legislation. Kelly Nantel says they support the "goal of the bill" and look forward to working with state lawmakers, but clarifies that Amazon does not have "set quotas" for workers. "We assess our performance based on what we believe are safe and achievable expectations for all employees."

Plus, State Sen. Julie Kushner, Business Insider tech correspondent Katherine Long, and CBIA's Eric Gjede join the conversation.

GUESTS:

  • Kelly Nantel: Spokesperson, Amazon
  • Julie Kushner: Democratic State Senator; Chair, Labor and Public Employees Committee
  • Katherine Long: Tech Correspondent, Business Insider
  • Eric Gjede: VP of Public Policy, Connecticut Business and Industry Association

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
