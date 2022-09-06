Heavy rainfall leads to flood watch, warning for parts of Connecticut

Heavy rains have flooded some roads across Connecticut and a flood watch and warning are in effect for parts of the state.

A flood warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for parts of northern Connecticut.

Around 10 a.m., heavy rain was filling rivers and tributaries that feed into the Connecticut River as well as the Hockanum River In Hartford, the National Weather Service said. Up to 3.5 inches had fallen by 10 a.m., officials said.

A flood advisory was in effect for parts of southern Connecticut through midday Tuesday. In New Haven, several roads were closed due to flooding.

Combined with high tides today at 8:10 a.m. and 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, "there is the possibility that areas of the city and roadways can become flooded without warning and become dangerous and cause damage quickly," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker wrote on Facebook.

A flood watch remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon. The flood watch includes parts of northern Connecticut, including Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties.

Up to 2 inches of additional rain is expected to fall Tuesday across southern New England. Some areas may get up to 4 inches. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the National Weather Service said.

