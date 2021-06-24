© 2021 Connecticut Public

Connecticut Garden Journal logo
Connecticut Garden Journal
Thursday, 8:58 PM and Saturday, 11:57 AM

Connecticut Garden Journal is a weekly program hosted by horticulturalist Charlie Nardozzi. Learn more about Charlie at gardeningwithcharlie.com.

About Connecticut Garden Journal >>

Latest Episodes
  • bitter melon_sogni_hal_Flickr.jpg
    Connecticut Garden Journal: Kerala
    Charlie Nardozzi
    ,
    I first ate kerala or bitter melon, when I went to India in the early 1990's. I remember eating bitter tasting vegetables when I was in the Peace Corps in Thailand, so I wasn't too surprised by the flavor. What I really liked was how local villagers cooked it. Roasted, stuffed, steamed or sautéed it added a depth of flavor that I love.
  • 'Kopper King' Hibiscus
    Connecticut Garden Journal: Hardy Hibiscus
    Charlie Nardozzi
    ,
    It happens every spring. I look where the hardy hibiscus is supposed to be growing and I see nothing. The bulbs are blooming, the spring perennials are flowering, but no signs of our hibiscus. Instead of panicking, I've learned to be patient. I know hardy hibiscus takes its time in spring.
  • mint
    Connecticut Garden Journal: Tips For Growing Mint
    Charlie Nardozzi
    ,
    When I suggest growing mint to a gardener, they sometimes go running. Mint has a bad reputation of spreading, sprawling and generally trying to take over the world. But not all mints are created equal when it comes to plant growth. Certainly, peppermint, lemon mint, spearmint and their off shoots, such as chocolate mint (it smells like chocolate but doesn't smell like it), will spread quickly and readily in a garden. But more unusual mints such as ginger mint, banana mint and pineapple aren't as aggressive.
  • tomato hornworm
    Connecticut Garden Journal: Spotting Tomato Hornworms
    Charlie Nardozzi
    ,
    They're back!!! Every year at this time I start searching for the tomato hornworm. It's not hard to see the damage. These caterpillars of the hawk moth start out small on the tops of tomato plants. As they eat, they grow and turn into 4 to 6-inch long monsters! Well, maybe they aren't that scary, but they can cause lots of damage on leaves and fruits.
  • squash vine borer damage_dhasley_Flickr.jpg
    Connecticut Garden Journal: Squash Pests
    Our zucchini and summer squash are cranking out fruits everyday now. The winter squash and melons are vining and life is good in the vegetable garden. But, this false sense of security won't last long. Unless you're diligent, squash pests, such as squash borers and bugs, will attack without any advanced notice.
  • California poppy_casch52_Flickr.jpg
    Environment
    Connecticut Garden Journal: Poppies
    Charlie Nardozzi
    ,
    It's poppy season. Poppies are bright, cheery flowers that grace gardens from spring until fall. While there are some early blooming poppies, such as the red Flanders poppy and the Oriental poppy, it's the seed grown, summer poppies that I love best. These include the California poppies and bread seed poppies.
  • Asclepias tuberosa
    Environment
    Connecticut Garden Journal: Milkweed
    Charlie Nardozzi
    ,
    Everyone is interested in growing gardens to support pollinators and butterflies. One of the stars of many pollinator garden is the milkweed. Monarch…
  • strawberry
    Environment
    Connecticut Garden Journal: Strawberries
    Charlie Nardozzi
    ,
    It's been a great strawberry season in our garden, but our June bearing plants are winding down for the season. If you're growing everbearing or day…
  • interplanting_quite_adept_flickr.jpg
    Environment
    Connecticut Garden Journal: Interplanting Veggies with Flowers
    Charlie Nardozzi
    ,
    This time of year we're still trying to squeeze extra plants into our veggie garden. But instead of just planting more veggies, we like to take this…
  • rhododendron_Pixabay.jpg
    Environment
    Connecticut Garden Journal: Rhododendrons
    Charlie Nardozzi
    ,
    Early summer is still rhododendron and azalea time. There are late blooming, evergreen, large leafed varieties and native azalea species still putting on…
