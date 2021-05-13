© 2021 Connecticut Public

Words That Shall Not Be Said

By Betsy Kaplan
Published May 13, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Profanity used to be about someone swearing insincerely to God. Then the Reformation came along and made profanity about sex and the body. 

Today, our most unspeakable words are slurs against other groups at a time when Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, and cancel culture are driving our cultural narrative.

This hour: the past, present, and future of profanity. 

GUEST:

  • John McWhorter - Author of Nine Nasty Words: English in the Gutter — Then, Now, and Forever and host of Slate’s Lexicon Valley podcast

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show. 

