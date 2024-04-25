Police make arrests as UConn students gather for pro-Palestinian protest

Students at UConn were the latest to protest over the Israel-Hamas war.

Students gathered on the Storrs campus late Thursday afternoon. Social media showed police at the scene, taking down tents and making arrests.

The protesters are calling on the university to divest from companies they say are playing a role in the war.

“We will not rest until you divest!” students chanted.

A social media post from organizers said they were planning an “indefinite encampment.”

The UConn protest is one of many pro-Palestinian protests being held on college campuses across the country. Recent protests at Yale University led to the arrest of about 45 students on Monday. Other protests have been happening at Columbia University in New York City, Emerson College in Boston and the University of Texas at Austin.

