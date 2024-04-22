Yale protesters arrested following days of pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Police on Monday morning started making arrests on the Yale University campus following days of protests related to the Israel-Hamas war.

Hundreds of Yale students have been protesting on campus in recent days, calling on the university to divest from companies that produce military weapons that they say are playing a role in the Israel-Hamas war. It’s one of various pro-Palestinian protests happening on college campuses across the country.

Police on Monday morning said students were arrested for trespassing, the Yale Daily News reported.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.

