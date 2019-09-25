© 2021 Connecticut Public

Environment

Surviving The Anthropocene May Mean Thinking Outside The Box

Connecticut Public Radio | By Josh Nilaya
Published September 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM EDT
An epoch of our own making is one way to describe it. And as the Anthropocene is set to be formally recognized as a chrono-stratigraphic unit in the next couple of years, scientists, philosophers, engineers and many more are exploring unconventional ways of adapting to this new era.

From terraforming cities to preserve Holocenic conditions, to collaborating with non-human life forms to "re-wild" our planet, to releasing chemicals into the stratosphere to block sunlight, no experiment, it seems, is  off limits. 

On today's show we'll speak with the visionary thinkers behind these ideas. Are they desperate measures meant for desperate times, a means of starting a conversation about change, or are they viable solutions to one of our species' greatest threats?

GUESTS:

Josh Nilaya
Josh is a producer for WNPR's talk shows. He has produced for Where We Live and is currently producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
