Yale, UConn begin to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampments

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published April 30, 2024 at 10:08 AM EDT

Yale University and UConn on Tuesday were dismantling the pro-Palestinian tent encampments on their campuses.

At Yale, demonstrators were told that students who remained in the encampment would be arrested and subject to suspension.

Police officers then began removing tents from Cross Campus.

The school says no students were detained or arrested as of Tuesday morning.

Around the same time Tuesday morning, UConn's campus police moved in to to break up a student tent encampment on the Storrs campus.

The university said the demonstrators violated school policy by erecting tents and using amplified sound during their protest.

A school spokesperson said information on how many arrests were made will be released later.

UConn said in a statement: "The group was warned multiple times over a period of days that while they were free to be in the space and exercise their free speech rights, the guidelines needed to be followed and the tents needed to be taken down. This was ignored."

Before Tuesday's developments, UConn protest organizers posted on Instagram: "Never let the intimidation tactics of the police and administration stifle our movement for a free Palestine. We are only getting stronger!"

Student protesters at Yale and UConn are demanding that their schools divest from any manufacturer of weapons they say are used in the Israel-Hamas war.

Student demonstrations have also taken place at Wesleyan University in Middletown, as well as colleges across the Northeast and the U.S.

This is a developing story. Connecticut Public's Lori Mack, Jennifer Ahrens and Eric Aasen contributed to this report.
Staff Report
