A Century After Prohibition, How Can Policymakers Address Addiction?

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published April 28, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT
Alcohol

Deaths related to alcohol have been rising over the past two decades, especially among women.  Today, we look at the impact of alcohol on public health.

And in January 1920, Prohibition went into effect around the country, making it illegal to sell alcohol. One century after the beginning of this national experiment, we ask: what is a productive policy approach today to dealing with addiction?

GUESTS:

Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired January 17, 2020.

