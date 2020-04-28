A Century After Prohibition, How Can Policymakers Address Addiction?
Deaths related to alcohol have been rising over the past two decades, especially among women. Today, we look at the impact of alcohol on public health.
And in January 1920, Prohibition went into effect around the country, making it illegal to sell alcohol. One century after the beginning of this national experiment, we ask: what is a productive policy approach today to dealing with addiction?
GUESTS:
- Aaron White - Senior Scientific Advisor at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism
- Nancy Navarretta - Deputy Commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS)
- Thomas Pegram - Professor of History at Loyola University Maryland; he’s the author of Battling Demon Rum: The Struggle for a Dry America, 1800-1933; he is also a contributing author to Prohibition’s Greatest Myths: The Distilled Truth About America’s Anti-Alcohol Crusade, which will be released this April
- Nicole Leonard - Health care reporter for Connecticut Public Radio
Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired January 17, 2020.