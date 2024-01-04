‘We do believe in Hartford’: New mayor Arunan Arulampalam hosts day of inaugural events

Hartford’s 68th mayor spent Thursday attending inaugural events on his fourth full day in office.

Mayor Arunan Arulampalam began the day with an interfaith prayer service at Hartford’s Center Church, where his wife Liza is the pastor. Dozens of religious leaders prayed over Arulampalam.

“As faith leaders from around this city, we’ve come together to cover, to pray, to lift one voice, because, like our mayor and Pastor Liza, we do believe in Hartford,” said the Rev. Trevor Beauford of Union Baptist Church. “And we believe in this leader, and we believe in what we can do together.”

“May God bless you, may God use you, may God keep you, may God strengthen you as you lead our city,” said the Rev. Dr. Michael Bailey of First Cathedral Church.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, his wife Liza, and supporters walk along Main Street from Center Church to Old State House on January 4, 2024.

After a procession north on Main Street in downtown Hartford, Arulampalam delivered a brief inaugural address at Connecticut’s Old State House, stressing the need for the city’s communities and residents to work collaboratively.

“Take your role as citizen with as much seriousness, with as much intentionality, with as much purpose as I step into this role as mayor, because the role of citizen is every bit as important,” Arulampalam told constituents.

“Hartford teems with this quiet confidence,” Arulampalam said. “We grow stronger each day through struggle and through sacrifice. We’ve come to this city from thousands of places with countless stories, and our futures are so intertwined.”

The mayor’s remarks were attended by dignitaries including members of the Hartford City Council, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Arulampalam told reporters his priorities in his first week in office have included getting acclimated at City Hall and preparing for a potential weekend snowstorm.

“I’m really excited for today – I’m even more excited for the next four years,” Arulampalam said.

The day of programming was set to close with an inaugural ball at the Connecticut Convention Center. Arulampalam officially took office at midnight on the morning of Jan. 1. He replaces Luke Bronin, a two-term mayor who chose not to run for reelection.

Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.

