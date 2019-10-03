This Giant Animal Show Is Going To Be... Huge!

What would it have been like to see a huge, elephant-like mastodon roaming our state?

The earth has been home to some spectacularly large animals. A few of them still roam or swim our world today. This hour, we take a look at the biology of these giants.

From chunky island-dwelling birds to the enormous blue whale, what do we know about why these creatures evolved to be so big? And why don’t we see more of them today?

Plus, with a UN report warning that a million species are at risk of extinction in coming years, are we at risk of losing those big creatures we still have?

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

GUESTS:

Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired August 23, 2019.