The complete 2024 Tony Award nominations: Hell's Kitchen, Stereophonic, Outsiders

By Jennifer Vanasco
Published April 30, 2024 at 8:59 AM EDT
Hell's Kitchen is one of the Tony Award nominees for Best Musical.
Marc J. Franklin
/
Hell's Kitchen
Hell's Kitchen is one of the Tony Award nominees for Best Musical.

Updated April 30, 2024 at 9:28 AM ET

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry announced the nominations this morning for the 2024 Tony Awards. The complete list is below. The full list will be released shortly.

Best Musical

  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Illinoise
  • The Outsiders
  • Suffs
  • Water for Elephants


Best Revival of a Musical

  • Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
  • Gutenberg! The Musical!
  • Merrily We Roll Along
  • The Who's Tommy


Best Direction of a Musical

  • Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
  • Leigh Silverman, Suffs
  • Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
  • Danya Taymor, The Outsiders


Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

  • Brody Grant, The Outsiders
  • Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
  • Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
  • Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

  • Edin Espinosa, Lempicka
  • Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
  • Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
  • Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
  • Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Best Book of a Musical

  • Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen
  • Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
  • Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders
  • Shaina Taub, Suffs
  • Rick Elice, Water for Elephants


Best Play

  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Mary Jane
  • Mother Play
  • Prayer for the French Republic
  • Stereophonic


Best Revival of a Play

  • Appropriate
  • An Enemy of the People
  • Purlie Victorious


Best Direction of a Play

  • Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
  • Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
  • Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious
  • Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
  • Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding


Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

  • William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious
  • Liev Schreiber, Doubt
  • Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

  • Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jessica Lange, Mother Play
  • Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
  • Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
  • Amy Ryan, Doubt


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Best Original Score

  • Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
  • David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
  • Will Butler, Stereophonic
  • Shaina Taub, Suffs
  • Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders


Best Orchestrations

Best Choreography

  • Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
  • Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
  • Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
  • Justin Peck, Illinoise
  • Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants


Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical

  • M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
  • Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
  • Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen
  • Cody Spencer, The Outsiders


Best Scenic Design in a Play

  • dots, Appropriate
  • dots, Enemy of the People
  • Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious
  • David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • David Zinn, Stereophonic


Best Costume Design in a Play

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Best Sound Design of a Play

  • Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
  • Tom Gibbons, Grey House
  • Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
  • Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

How to watch the awards

The 2024 Tony Awards, which are being held this year at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, will air live on Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Ariana DeBose will return to host. Watch on CBS or on Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch on demand the next day.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jennifer Vanasco
Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.

