Diaper bank in Fairfield County will soon surpass 1 million diapers given to families in need

Greenwich-based Mothers for Others, the largest independent diaper bank in Fairfield County, soon expects to distribute its one millionth diaper.

On Mother's Day, it launched a virtual diaper drive to help reach that goal. The group provides diapers to social services organizations who support low-and-limited income families.

Karen Giannuzzi, the group’s co-founder, said federal and state assistance programs don’t cover the cost of diapers, which makes the product unaffordable for some Connecticut families.

“The cost to provide diapers for one child per year is $1,000,” Giannuzzi said. “If you have more than one child and you're only making $20,000 to $30,000 a year, which brings you in around the poverty level, the cost of diapers really sucks up a big part of your income.”

Cathy de Graff, co-president of Mothers for Others, said distributing the one millionth diaper is a milestone for the organization, but that many more families still need help.

“It's amazing to think that we're going to be giving out our millionth diaper. And we think it's a great way to highlight what we've accomplished in the past years,” de Graff said. “The needs are growing. There are more and more families struggling just to afford food, rent – all those kinds of things – and diapers are no exception.”

The Road to One Million diaper drive continues through Father’s Day. For more information, visit the organization’s website.