Connecticut prepares to deploy 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

Governor Ned Lamont said the state of Connecticut has ordered 100,000 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 after an FDA advisory panel approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children as young as 5 this week.

Lamont said the state is working closely with primary care doctors, health clinics and schools to distribute the vaccines.

“Everything with parental permission,” he said. “We’ve got to be really careful about this. You have to bring people along, you just can’t jam it.”

Pfizer’s data shows the vaccine is safe for kids, and more than 90% effective in preventing infection. An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to consider approval next week.

Lamont said the state is watching for the possibility of future case waves, and said he’d like people to keep wearing masks in the meantime.

