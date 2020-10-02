The Nose Needs Loyalty; It Expects Loyalty
The Nose had planned to discuss The Danish Girl star Eddie Redmayne standing up for J.K. Rowling and Rolling Stone updating their "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list.
But then some news broke overnight.
Perhaps fittingly, though, The Nose watched Showtime's new miniseries, The Comey Rule, this week.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi found dead at 40
- Helen Reddy, Australian singer of feminist anthem I Am Woman, dies aged 78
The singer, whose career was celebrated in the 2019 biopic of the same name, had been diagnosed with dementia several years ago
- Paradox-Free Time Travel Is Theoretically Possible, Researchers Say
- There Are Only 3 Moods: Lobotomy Please, Asteroid Take Me Now, I Hope I Get Abducted By Aliens
- Do You Have 'Zoom Fatigue' or Is It Existentially Crushing to Pretend Life Is Normal as the World Burns?
Questions to ponder
- The 'Borat 2' Title Has Been Revealed & It's a Doozy
- 'Borat 2' Acquired by Amazon Studios & Arriving Before Election Day
- Among Us: the ultimate party game of the paranoid Covid era
Launched into obscurity in 2018 but now hugely popular, this online version of wink murder, with its focus on fabrication and blame-shifting, is scarily on point
- Disney lays off 28,000 as coronavirus slams its theme-park business
Most are part-time workers, but the news shows the grim outlook for the leisure industry
- Parrots in wildlife park moved after swearing at visitors
- The Only Music Critic Who Matters (if You're Under 25)
Anthony Fantano reviews albums and songs on his YouTube channel, The Needle Drop, bringing an old art to a new medium — and perhaps ensuring it has a future.
- Curtain Call: Composer Stephen Sondheim attends Warner Theatre's production of 'Assassins'
- Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan & More Filmmakers Implore Congress to Help Save Movie Theaters
- People On Facebook Can Now Message You On Instagram, Even If You Don't Have Facebook
Poke?
- I Don't Like Live, In-Game Interviews in MLB Playoff Games. Does This Make Me a Grump?
ESPN's mic'd-up segment with A's center fielder Ramón Laureano not only didn't improve the broadcast -- it actively hurt it. Why are we doing this?
GUESTS:
- Lucy Gellman - Editor of The Arts Paper and host of WNHH radio's Kitchen Sync
- Mike Pesca - The host of Slate's daily podcast, The Gist
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.