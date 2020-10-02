The Nose Needs Loyalty; It Expects Loyalty

The Nose had planned to discuss The Danish Girl star Eddie Redmayne standing up for J.K. Rowling and Rolling Stone updating their "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list.

But then some news broke overnight.

Perhaps fittingly, though, The Nose watched Showtime's new miniseries, The Comey Rule, this week.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Lucy Gellman - Editor of The Arts Paper and host of WNHH radio's Kitchen Sync

- Editor of and host of WNHH radio's Mike Pesca - The host of Slate's daily podcast, The Gist

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.