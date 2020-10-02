© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Nose Needs Loyalty; It Expects Loyalty

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
The Nose had planned to discuss The Danish Girl star Eddie Redmayne standing up for J.K. Rowling and Rolling Stone updating their "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list.

But then some news broke overnight.

Perhaps fittingly, though, The Nose watched Showtime's new miniseries, The Comey Rule, this week.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Lucy Gellman - Editor of The Arts Paper and host of WNHH radio's Kitchen Sync
  • Mike Pesca - The host of Slate's daily podcast, The Gist

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
