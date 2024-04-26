© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Fallout’ and ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 26, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Ella Purnell in ‘Fallout.’
JoJo Whilden
/
Prime Video
Ella Purnell in ‘Fallout.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic TV series developed for Amazon MGM Studios by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who co-created Westworld for HBO. It is the first screen adaptation of the game franchise, which comprises four main series video games, seven spinoff video games, and six tabletop games. It stars Ella Purnell (from Yellowjackets), Aaron Morten, Kyle MacLachlan, and Walton Goggins.

And: Conan O’Brien Must Go is a Max Original travel series. It is a spinoff from the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and a successor to the Conan Without Borders travel specials that aired as part of the TBS late night show Conan. Four episodes are out so far, in which O’Brien travels to Norway, Argentina, Thailand, and Ireland.

GUESTS:

  • Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
  • Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show.'
