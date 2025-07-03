The Nose looks at ‘Ironheart’ and The New York Times’ best 100 movies of the century list

Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.

Ironheart is a new miniseries from Marvel Television. It is the 28th (not a typo) TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it concludes Phase Five of the MCU after six movies and eight series. Ironheart is set about six months after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which came out in 2022, but which is set in the spring of 2025 — which sets this show in our future, around the fall of 2025. It is the first Marvel product that The Nose has covered since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, more than two years ago.

And: The New York Times has published its list of “The 100 Best Movies of the 21st Century” as selected by more than 500 influential figures in and around the film industry. And on July 2, the Times published a follow-up list of the top 500 movies of the century* as submitted by its readers. The Nose participated, and it has thoughts about the whole thing.

*I feel like I have to mention here that the Times is calling these lists the best of the “21st century” and that movies were eligible if they were released in the U.S. on or after January 1, 2000. The 21st century started on January 1, 2001. I’m sorry to bring it up. I don’t make the rules or, ya know, decide how counting works.

GUESTS:



Taneisha Duggan: Director of arts, culture, and entertainment for the city of Hartford

Director of arts, culture, and entertainment for the city of Hartford Xandra Ellin: A podcast producer and she writes the How Can I Make This About Me Substack

A podcast producer and she writes the Substack Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian and writer and host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast

A stand-up comedian and writer and host of the podcast Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

