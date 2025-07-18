The Nose looks at ‘Superman’ and Stephen Colbert

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Thursday night, CBS announced that it is cancelling its flagship late night show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, after next season, in May, 2026. CBS says this is “purely a financial decision.” At the same time, The Late Show has the largest audience in American late night TV by a pretty wide margin. In any case, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end after its 11th season, the 34th overall for the larger Late Show franchise.

And: James Gunn’s Superman is the first movie produced by DC Studios, the first movie in the new DC Universe (the DCU, which replaces the DCEU — same universe, less extended!), and the first movie in its first chapter, Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. It’s the third reboot of the Superman film series, the 10th original live-action Superman feature film, and the fourth comic book superhero movie directed by James Gunn — his first as the co-founder, co-chairman, and co-CEO of DC Studios.

Sam Hadelman: Director of public relations at Dark Matter Media

Director of public relations at Dark Matter Media Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and host of the podcast Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and journalist covering culture, health, technology, bats, and anything else people will answer her questions about

