The Nose looks at ‘Civil War’ and ‘Manhunt’

In January, we did a show that wondered both how much the American Civil War speaks to the present American moment and how likely a new American Civil War might be. Well, movies and television have now, finally caught up with us.

Civil War is the fourth film written and directed by Alex Garland. It tells the story of the end of a future second American Civil War as four journalists — played by Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, and Stephen McKinley Henderson — move through it. Civil War is currently the No. 1 movie in the country.

And: Manhunt is a seven-episode limited series on Apple TV+. It is based on the book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer by James L. Swanson. It’s a conspiracy thriller that focuses on War Secretary Edwin Stanton (as played by Tobias Menzies) leading the chase and on John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle) as he’s being chased.

GUESTS:



Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals

Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals Xandra Ellin: A producer at Pineapple Street Studios

A producer at Pineapple Street Studios Frankie Graziano: Host of The Wheelhouse on Connecticut Public

Host of The Wheelhouse on Connecticut Public Matthew Warshauer: Professor of history at Central Connecticut State University, and he’s the author of the forthcoming book Creating and Failing the 9/11 Generation: The Real Story of September 11

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

