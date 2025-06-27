CT officials react as SCOTUS limits nationwide injunctions in birthright citizenship order

A divided Supreme Court on Friday ruled that individual judges lack the authority to grant nationwide injunctions, but the decision left unclear the fate of President Donald Trump’s restrictions on birthright citizenship.

The outcome was a victory for the Republican president, who has complained about individual judges throwing up obstacles to his agenda.

But a conservative majority left open the possibility that the birthright citizenship changes could remain blocked nationwide. Trump's order would deny citizenship to U.S.-born children of people who are in the country illegally.

What happens now?

The cases now return to lower courts, where judges will have to decide how to tailor their orders to comply with the high court ruling, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the majority opinion. Enforcement of the policy can't take place for another 30 days, Barrett wrote.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who sued the Trump administration over birthright citizenship, said the 14th Amendment is still “alive and well” following Friday’s ruling.

“If you’re born on American soil, you’re an American, period,” Tong said. “The Supreme Court confirmed, affirmed, that principle more than 100 years ago.”

The ruling doesn't mean Trump can "amend the Constitution with a stroke of a pen and abolish birthright citizenship," Tong said. "It doesn't mean that at all."

But he said the Supreme Court's decision does create confusion about what will happen with Trump's order following the 30-day pause, he said.

“The question now is what happens after these 30 days, and to the babies of families who have not sued, or do not live in states like Connecticut who are fighting back,” Tong said in a statement.

“What we have is an unworkable mess that will leave thousands of babies in an untenable legal limbo,” Tong said. “Will babies born in Connecticut have different citizenship rights than those born in Texas or Florida? What of babies born in Connecticut who travel outside our state?”

What is birthright citizenship?

Birthright citizenship automatically makes anyone born in the United States an American citizen, including children born to mothers in the country illegally. The right was enshrined soon after the Civil War in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

In a notable Supreme Court decision from 1898, United States v. Wong Kim Ark, the court held that the only children who did not automatically receive U.S. citizenship upon being born on U.S. soil were the children of diplomats, who have allegiance to another government; enemies present in the U.S. during hostile occupation; those born on foreign ships; and those born to members of sovereign Native American tribes.

“I too am Wong Kim Ark,” Tong said. “When I was born in Hartford, Connecticut, I became the first American citizen in my immediate family by right of my birth in Hartford Hospital on American soil.”

The U.S. is among about 30 countries where birthright citizenship — the principle of jus soli or “right of the soil” — is applied. Most are in the Americas, and Canada and Mexico are among them.

Trump and his supporters have argued that there should be tougher standards for becoming an American citizen, which he called “a priceless and profound gift” in the executive order he signed on his first day in office.

The Trump administration has asserted that children of noncitizens are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States, a phrase used in the amendment, and therefore are not entitled to citizenship.

But states, immigrants and rights groups that have sued to block the executive order have accused the administration of trying to unsettle the broader understanding of birthright citizenship that has been accepted since the amendment’s adoption.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Connecticut Public’s Daniela Doncel, Chris Polansky, Patrick Skahill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.