© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As RFK Jr.'s handpicked panel begins considering US vaccine policy, a Yale health expert reacts

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published June 27, 2025 at 4:29 PM EDT
New committee members Martin Kulldorf, center left, and Robert Malone, center right, speak with other participants while on a break during the first meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee On Immunization Practices at the CDC global headquarters on June 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, recently fired and replaced all seven members of the committee.
Elijah Nouvelage
/
Getty Images
New committee members Martin Kulldorf, center left, and Robert Malone, center right, speak with other participants while on a break during the first meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee On Immunization Practices at the CDC global headquarters on June 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, recently fired and replaced all seven members of the committee.

New members of an influential federal vaccine panel, which was recently gutted by Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr., met for the first time this week to vote on fall immunization recommendations. The panel recommended vaccinating babies against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but also raised disproven concerns about an ingredient in some flu shots.

Thimerosal, a preservative in multi-dose flu vaccines, is falsely linked to autism by some in the anti-vaccine community. In the U.S., it is not used in pediatric vaccines, but Kennedy’s new panel voted to rescind its use in a small number of flu shots. That’s despite multiple global studies debunking a link between thimerosal and autism.

Of concern, the committee chair, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, also hinted at banning measles, mumps, and rubella shots for certain children, said Naomi Rogers, a science historian at Yale University.

“The new chair raised the idea that MMR, and vaccine for chickenpox for children under a certain age, could potentially be banned, and that they will consider this in another meeting,” Rogers said.

Kulldorff, an advocate for herd immunity in healthy individuals, was fired by Harvard University for publicly opposing vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing committee members, Dr. Caroline Brown, a pediatrician in North Carolina, spoke of calls to her clinic from panicked parents over a measles case announced in her county.

Even though measles was eradicated in the U.S. 25 years ago, she said it is “back now because of declining vaccine rates fueled by misinformation that is not only allowed, but amplified by voices of some of you sitting on this very committee.”

Rogers also expressed concern over committed members who voted against recommending the shots.

The committee approved by a vote of 5-2, one dose of clesrovimab, a monoclonal antibody for infants whose mothers are not protected by maternal RSV vaccination.

Members recommended, by a vote of 5-1, seasonal flu vaccines only in single-dose formulations that are free of thimerosal for children 18 years and younger, pregnant people and all adults.

A panelist asked staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whether a “pattern of broad-based energy of some type” could have caused a surge in flu deaths this year, according to STAT News.

Rogers said not all people following the discussion will find such statements to be outlandish.

“They know that they're being very closely listened to by a range of anti-vaxers and they want to hear that skepticism, they want to hear those doubts expressed publicly by this committee,” she said.

Rogers said pediatricians and the members of the CDC are not used to “the cultural and medical traditions” surrounding immunizations that many in the committee are drawing on.

Vaccine skepticism in the US isn’t new

Rogers said the U.S. has a long history of vaccine skepticism. In the late part of the 19th century, influenced by the British anti-vaccine movement, American public health officials experienced a pushback against states passing vaccine mandates during epidemics. There was a riot in Milwaukee when officials brought in the police. The U.S. saw the emergence of a new, mild, smallpox variant around 1900.

The Cold War years in the 1960s were also filled with distrust of the public health system, as many people believed it was staffed with communist doctors. “Untrue, but it was a career path for many Jewish doctors,” Rogers said.

And now, starting in the 1990s, Rogers said well-off mothers who had not seen children’s infectious diseases in their lifetime, worry about vaccine risks and side effects – fueled by debunked studies linking autism to vaccines – and are leaning into herd immunity theories.
Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.