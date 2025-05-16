Is this just the worst era of American pop culture … ever?

Writer and critic Spencer Kornhaber just published a similarly-titled piece in The Atlantic: “Is This the Worst-Ever Era of American Pop Culture?”

According to Betteridge’s law of headlines, the answer to both versions of that question is just, plain, “No.” And maybe it is. Maybe even probably it is.

But maybe it’s more complicated than that, too.

This hour, we wonder just how bad things actually have gotten with our popular culture.

GUESTS:



Taneisha Duggan: Director of arts, culture, and entertainment for the city of Hartford

Director of arts, culture, and entertainment for the city of Hartford Xandra Ellin: A producer at Pineapple Street Studios

A producer at Pineapple Street Studios Spencer Kornhaber: A staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of On Divas: Persona, Pleasure, Power

A staff writer at and the author of Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

