The Colin McEnroe Show

From Barbra to Beyoncé: A look at the appeal of divas

By Lily Tyson
Published June 28, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Barbra Streisand performs onstage at United Center on August 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for BSB
/
Getty Images North America
Barbra Streisand performing in Chicago in 2019.

The Nose is off this week.

In its place: What is a diva? And how has the term evolved?

This hour, divas — from Tay-Tay to Beyoncé to Barbra to Dolly, from opera to the top of the pop charts.

GUESTS:

  • Spencer Kornhaber: Staff writer at The Atlantic and author of On Divas: Persona, Pleasure, Power
  • Myrna Reynolds: Retired singer
  • Zachary Woolfe: Classical music critic for The New York Times

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired December 6, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
