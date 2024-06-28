From Barbra to Beyoncé: A look at the appeal of divas

The Nose is off this week.

In its place: What is a diva? And how has the term evolved?

This hour, divas — from Tay-Tay to Beyoncé to Barbra to Dolly, from opera to the top of the pop charts.

GUESTS:



Spencer Kornhaber: Staff writer at The Atlantic and author of On Divas: Persona, Pleasure, Power

Staff writer at and author of On Divas: Persona, Pleasure, Power Myrna Reynolds: Retired singer

Retired singer Zachary Woolfe: Classical music critic for The New York Times

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired December 6, 2023.