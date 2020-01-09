© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Environment

Three Northeast States Pull Lawsuit Against EPA Over Polluted Air

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published January 9, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST
vladdythephotogeek.jpg
vladdythephotogeek
/
Creative Commons

Connecticut and two other states have withdrawn a federal lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency. At issue was pollution from Pennsylvania and Virginia blowing into the Northeast.

In a lawsuit last year, New Jersey, Connecticut and New York argued that the EPA did not adequately police pollution from Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Attorneys from the states said delays extended the amount of time their residents had to breathe polluted air. 

After the lawsuit was filed, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the EPA took months-overdue action, citing the polluting states for failure to submit so-called “good neighbor” ozone plans. 

As a result, the plaintiffs withdrew their claim on Jan. 3. 

In a statement, Tong said his office should not have to file suit to force the EPA to take action required by the Clean Air Act.

He said the EPA now has two years to issue a plan to address the interstate pollution problem.

Tags

EnvironmentThe Dailyenvironment
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter at Connecticut Public Radio. He covers science and the environment. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill