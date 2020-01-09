Three Northeast States Pull Lawsuit Against EPA Over Polluted Air

Connecticut and two other states have withdrawn a federal lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency. At issue was pollution from Pennsylvania and Virginia blowing into the Northeast.

In a lawsuit last year, New Jersey, Connecticut and New York argued that the EPA did not adequately police pollution from Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Attorneys from the states said delays extended the amount of time their residents had to breathe polluted air.

After the lawsuit was filed, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the EPA took months-overdue action, citing the polluting states for failure to submit so-called “good neighbor” ozone plans.

As a result, the plaintiffs withdrew their claim on Jan. 3.

In a statement, Tong said his office should not have to file suit to force the EPA to take action required by the Clean Air Act.

He said the EPA now has two years to issue a plan to address the interstate pollution problem.