Emergency federal aid approved for Connecticut following severe flooding

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2024 at 9:55 AM EST

Connecticut is receiving emergency federal aid following severe flooding this month that caused dam breaches and road closures.

President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for the state that authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies to provide assistance to state and local authorities responding to the ongoing inclement weather that began Jan. 10.

The authorization allows FEMA to “identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” including direct federal funding.

Biden’s announcement cites impacts in New London County in southeastern Connecticut, a coastal region where a storm packing drenching rains and powerful winds caused a dam breach on the Yantic River in Norwich.

The breach prompted emergency power shutoffs and evacuation orders in the area, which were lifted hours later after the dam was deemed not in danger of failing.

In central Connecticut, the Pameacha Pond Dam also experienced a partial breach as a result of flooding from the storm, though state officials said at the time that no businesses or homes were affected.

Steady rain in New London County also led to high tide flooding and the temporary closure of roads in Mystic and Groton on Saturday.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
