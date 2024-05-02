© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As massive layoffs linger, aid announced for Hartford Public Schools

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT

State lawmakers and Hartford officials announced Thursday that $10.5 million in additional funding will be made available for the city’s schools.

The money is intended to prevent some of the recently-approved job cuts in the school system.

Almost half of the money will come from the state government. Most of the rest will come from a city of Hartford account that helps pay for health insurance for retired city employees. The city will also assume Board of Education expenses related to crossing guards.

House Speaker Matt Ritter spoke Thursday about the assistance.

“Is it perfect? I don't know. I don't run the city. I don't know exactly what the city and the Board of Education have to do going forward,” Ritter said. “But I know that when the delegation was asked to deliver – we delivered.”

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said the $10.5 million is enough to avoid some job cuts in the school system.

“We've got an agreement to restore $10.5 million back into our schools, to make sure that we can keep teachers where they are, to make sure that we can keep our schools strong and striving, and to work together for a long-term plan for our schools,” Arulampalam said.

Hartford education officials recently approved almost 400 layoffs as part of their budget.

They said the expiration of federal pandemic assistance funds left them short on money. They also said additional resources are needed to help students after the pandemic, and to keep up with inflation.

Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.
Tags
News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content