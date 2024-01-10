Partial dam break in Norwich leads to possible 'life threatening' floods

A partial dam break was reported Wednesday morning on the Yantic River in Norwich.

Around 8 a.m. “emergency management reported the potential failure of Fitchville Pond Dam,” according to the National Weather Service.

“Life threatening” flash floods are possible, according to the NWS. The agency has issued a flash flood warning for the area downstream from the Fitchville Pond Dam along the Yantic River. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

The nearest downstream town is Fitchville, located 0.1 mile away, the agency says.

The failure comes following a night of heavy rain that was compounded by inches of melting snow draining into nearby waterways.

Norwich Public Utilities posted Wednesday morning it has been “notified by the State of a partial dam break on the Yantic River north of our Bean Hill Substation.”

“To avoid potentially catastrophic damage to our infrastructure, we have taken our Bean Hill Substation off line; this has resulted in the disruption of power for approximately 5,000 of our customers,” the utility wrote.

The company says it is gathering additional information on the damage and will provide updates.

The flash flood warning remains in effect until 10:45 a.m. this morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.