As Maduro arrives at US courthouse, CT leaders react to military action in Venezuela

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is set to make his first appearance Monday in an American courtroom on narco-terrorism charges that the Trump administration used to justify capturing and bringing him to New York.

Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jim Himes told NPR's “Morning Edition” he is not optimistic the Trump administration's regime change in Venezuela will end well.

“Point to me in the last generation one instance of the United States effecting regime change and having everything go well – you just can't,” he said. “You can point to Afghanistan and Iraq and Libya.”

The Democrat, who represents Connecticut’s 4th District, serves as the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee. Himes said he has seen no evidence that Maduro posed a threat to the U.S. that justified military action.

But the Trump administration disagrees.

It’s accusing Maduro, along with his wife, son and three others, of working with drug cartels to facilitate the shipment of thousands of tons of cocaine into the U.S. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said the Trump administration's military action in Venezuela is an illegal attack. The Connecticut Democrat told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he believes the capture of the Venezuelan president has nothing to do with American security.

“Yes they produce drugs, but those drugs go to Europe,” Murphy said. “Fentanyl is the drug that’s killing Americans. That’s not coming from Venezuela. Venezuela produces cocaine.”

“This seems to be mostly about oil,” he said.

Murphy said the Trump administration's foreign policy is "about making money for the president's friends."

This is a developing story and will be updated. Connecticut Public’s Jeni Ahrens, Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.