© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Maduro arrives at US courthouse, CT leaders react to military action in Venezuela

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published January 5, 2026 at 10:33 AM EST
A pro-government demonstrator holds a banner with a picture of Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan flag during a rally a day after the capture of Nicolas Maduro by US forces on January 4, 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela.
Carlos Becerra
/
Getty Images South America
A pro-government demonstrator holds a banner with a picture of Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan flag during a rally a day after the capture of Nicolas Maduro by US forces on January 4, 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela.

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is set to make his first appearance Monday in an American courtroom on narco-terrorism charges that the Trump administration used to justify capturing and bringing him to New York.

Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jim Himes told NPR's “Morning Edition” he is not optimistic the Trump administration's regime change in Venezuela will end well.

“Point to me in the last generation one instance of the United States effecting regime change and having everything go well – you just can't,” he said. “You can point to Afghanistan and Iraq and Libya.”

The Democrat, who represents Connecticut’s 4th District, serves as the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee. Himes said he has seen no evidence that Maduro posed a threat to the U.S. that justified military action.

But the Trump administration disagrees.

It’s accusing Maduro, along with his wife, son and three others, of working with drug cartels to facilitate the shipment of thousands of tons of cocaine into the U.S. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said the Trump administration's military action in Venezuela is an illegal attack. The Connecticut Democrat told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he believes the capture of the Venezuelan president has nothing to do with American security.

“Yes they produce drugs, but those drugs go to Europe,” Murphy said. “Fentanyl is the drug that’s killing Americans. That’s not coming from Venezuela. Venezuela produces cocaine.”

“This seems to be mostly about oil,” he said.

Murphy said the Trump administration's foreign policy is "about making money for the president's friends."

This is a developing story and will be updated. Connecticut Public’s Jeni Ahrens, Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Tags
News Latest News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.