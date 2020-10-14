Policing in 2020: What It Means To Be Black In Blue

According to Brookings, one out of every one thousand Black men will die due to police violence, and black teenagers are 21 times more likely than white teens to be killed by police. These racial disparities and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others have led to massive protests, and questions about justice.

In this episode, we hear from a panel of former and current officers, all of whom represent a perspective that often gets overlooked – Black officers at that intersection of debates over what the police do, and what communities want.

GUESTS: