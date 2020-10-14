© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted logo
Disrupted

Policing in 2020: What It Means To Be Black In Blue

Published October 14, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
bridgeport_police.jpg
Bridgeport Police
/
Facebook

According to Brookings, one out of every one thousand Black men will die due to police violence, and black teenagers are 21 times more likely than white teens to be killed by police. These racial disparities and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others have led to massive protests, and questions about justice.

In this episode, we hear from a panel of former and current officers, all of whom represent a perspective that often gets overlooked – Black officers at that intersection of debates over what the police do, and what communities want.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Lorenzo Boyd, Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion at the University of New Haven, former deputy sheriff in Massachusetts, and consultant for law enforcement agencies
  • Sergeant Shayna Kendall, New Haven Police Deputy Commander of Training
  • Chief Vernon Riddick Jr., West Hartford Police Chief
  • James Scott, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at Albertus Magnus College and former Connecticut state trooper
Disrupted
Stay Connected
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Daniela Luna
See stories by Daniela Luna
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean