© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hamas has accepted a cease-fire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar

By Vincent Ni,
Lauren Frayer
Published May 6, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Makeshift tents for displaced Palestinians at a temporary camp in Rafah, southern Gaza, on May 3.
Ahmad
/
Bloomberg/Getty Images
Makeshift tents for displaced Palestinians at a temporary camp in Rafah, southern Gaza, on May 3.

TEL AVIV, Israel — Hamas has accepted a proposal from Egypt and Qatar for a cease-fire in its seven-month war with Israel, the Palestinian group said in a statement Monday.

The announcement came hours after Israel ordered tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians to evacuate parts of southern Gaza, signaling a ground assault might be imminent.

It is not immediately clear what the proposal entails, nor what Israel's position is. An Israeli officialtold local TV that the Israeli government was "checking which formula Hamas has agreed to."

In a statement late Monday, Hamas said its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence minister "of the Hamas movement's approval of their proposal regarding the cease-fire agreement."

The announcement on Monday — on the eve of the Gaza war's seven-month mark — raised hopes for some that the fighting may come to a pause.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Vincent Ni
Vincent Ni is the Asia Editor at NPR, where he leads a team of Asia-based correspondents whose reporting spans from Afghanistan to Japan, and across all NPR platforms.
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content