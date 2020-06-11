Children's Vaccine Clinic

COVID Vaccine Clinic

Wexler-Grant School students 5 year old kindergartener Cass Cordoba watches the lave lamp held by his sister 7 year old 2nd grader Kennedy as EMT Caroline Moretti with Griffn Health gives him the shot during the COVID Vaccine Clinic for children at Elm City Montessori School. The kids and their grandmother, Janice Morten were first in line for the vaccination and had arrived at the school an hour early. “I was thinking lines and I was so eager for them to get their shots to protect them,” she said. “The children were so excited that it was opened for them.” November 06, 2021 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)