6 Images
Children's Vaccine Clinic
COVID Vaccine Clinic
Wexler-Grant School students 5 year old kindergartener Cass Cordoba watches the lave lamp held by his sister 7 year old 2nd grader Kennedy as EMT Caroline Moretti with Griffn Health gives him the shot during the COVID Vaccine Clinic for children at Elm City Montessori School. The kids and their grandmother, Janice Morten were first in line for the vaccination and had arrived at the school an hour early. “I was thinking lines and I was so eager for them to get their shots to protect them,” she said. “The children were so excited that it was opened for them.” November 06, 2021 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
COVID Vaccine Clinic
A line that stretched the length of the building during the COVID Vaccine Clinic for children at Elm City Montessori School. November 06, 2021 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
COVID Vaccine Clinic
Griffin Health RN Amy Busch prepares doses of the Pfizer vaccine made specificly for children ages 5-11, one third of the adult dose, 150 doses were distributed during the COVID Vaccine Clinic for children at Elm City Montessori School and the event that was to be from noon to 4 pm lasted through to 6pm that evening to get those that came vaccinated. November 06, 2021 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
COVID Vaccine Clinic
Six year old first grader Natalie Walk hides under her sweater in her mother, Ellen Edens arms as her twin 9 year old brothers Thomas and Felix Walk lean in to help with the bandaid. The 4th graders had already had their turn during the COVID Vaccine Clinic for children at Elm City Montessori School. Thomas had been very anxious about Covid-19, “I don’t want to get sick, He said.” “I’ll feel safer and I couldn’t play with my friends.” November 06, 2021 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
COVID Vaccine Clinic
Pfizer has made a specific shot for children ages 5-11 one third of the adult dose was administered during the COVID Vaccine Clinic for children at Elm City Montessori School. The schools Magnet Resource Teacher David Weinreb said, “Schools are trusted community anchors. Families entrust us every day to keep their children safe. We teach the beauty of science, the skills of inquiry and research, the importance of discerning fact v. fiction, and the care for our human and ecological environment. Getting vaccinated is the most effective tool for safeguarding children's individual health and keeping our classrooms healthy and in-person.“ November 06, 2021 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
COVID Vaccine Clinic
11 year old 6th grader Aniqule DeBoulet looks away as the shot is given by EMT Joe Mahoney with griffin Health during the COVID Vaccine Clinic for children at Elm City Montessori School. Pfizer has made a specific shot for children ages 5-11 one third of the adult dose. November 06, 2021 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
1/6