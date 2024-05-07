© 2024 Connecticut Public

Honoring Our Mothers and Teachers!

This week, we reflect and thank some of the most important people in our lives- our mothers and our teachers! With Teacher Appreciation Week and Mother’s Day on the 12th, this is the perfect time to tell those special people in your life how much they mean to you! Or share a book with a loved one for Children’s Book Week! Spending time with those closest to us is never time wasted!
Learning Snacks - Honoring Our Mothers and Teachers!
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: CHILDREN'S BOOK WEEK
Pick up your favorite story and relax to finish out Children’s Book Week! Looking for a book recommendation? Check out PBS Kids’ booklists! From stories about the bottom of the ocean and outer space to silly stories and ones that inspire us, these lists have it all. You can even track all the books you read on this chart!

FOR PARENTS: THANKS, MOM!
Mother’s Day is a special holiday that reminds us to say thanks to the wonderful women that nurtured and raised us. Show how much you care with a homemade card, picture frame, or beautiful painted rocks. Celebrating the holiday helps us share traditions, look back on happy memories, and make new ones!

FOR EDUCATORS: THANKS, TEACHERS!
Teachers plant seeds of knowledge that will grow forever! We celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week to honor all the teachers in our lives that helped us become the people we are today! Your class can vote for their favorite PBS Kids teacher and share these read-alouds about teachers who go above and beyond. And make sure to check out PBS Learning Media’s Teach Your Way Calendars for tips on creating “anytime” moments of playful learning!

    LYLA IN THE LOOP
    is about Lyla Loops and her fantastical blue sidekick, Stu, who use creative and strategic problem-solving and critical thinking skills to help their family, friends, and community!
    MEET LYLA


    Quick Links