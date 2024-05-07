Honoring Our Mothers and Teachers!
FOR KIDS: CHILDREN'S BOOK WEEK
Pick up your favorite story and relax to finish out Children’s Book Week! Looking for a book recommendation? Check out PBS Kids’ booklists! From stories about the bottom of the ocean and outer space to silly stories and ones that inspire us, these lists have it all. You can even track all the books you read on this chart!
FOR PARENTS: THANKS, MOM!
Mother’s Day is a special holiday that reminds us to say thanks to the wonderful women that nurtured and raised us. Show how much you care with a homemade card, picture frame, or beautiful painted rocks. Celebrating the holiday helps us share traditions, look back on happy memories, and make new ones!
FOR EDUCATORS: THANKS, TEACHERS!
Teachers plant seeds of knowledge that will grow forever! We celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week to honor all the teachers in our lives that helped us become the people we are today! Your class can vote for their favorite PBS Kids teacher and share these read-alouds about teachers who go above and beyond. And make sure to check out PBS Learning Media’s Teach Your Way Calendars for tips on creating “anytime” moments of playful learning!