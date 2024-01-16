Blumenthal: Meta 'deflects responsibility' even after added protections for minors

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said it does favor federal legislation on social media use by minors, but not if the legislation targets them.

Meta officials say the company made recent changes to protect minors from accessing sensitive topics on social media.

The changes come as Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut continues to push for the Kids Online Safety Act of 2022, KOSA, which would mandate social media companies to censor sensitive topics to minors and allow independent review of its processes to ensure its following the law.

Lawmakers say Meta has opposed the act, which would mandate independent oversight.

Meta said it has always supported internet regulation particularly when it comes to young people.

In a statement, the company said it is concerned about “the patchwork of divergent laws across a variety of U.S. states."

"Laws that hold different apps to different standards in different states will leave teens with inconsistent online experiences," the company said.

Meta also said: “As an industry, we should come together with lawmakers to create simple, efficient ways for parents to oversee their teens’ online experiences.“

Lawmakers should focus on app stores, according to Antigone Davis, the vice president and global head of safety at Meta.

“Placing the point of approval within the app store simplifies the process and leverages optional approval systems already offered by app stores,” Davis said.

Davis said app stores already require permission to purchase items and said doing so would make it easier for parents.

The other alternative would force parents to approve their child for apps, one by one, making it a burdensome process.

Davis did not mention independent oversight, which KOSA would include if passed. The act has also been criticized by LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and privacy advocates over fears it could limit access to resources for LGBTQ youth and further collect personal information.

Blumenthal and Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee wrote a joint statement, criticizing the company’s actions, accusing Meta of avoiding responsibility.

“Meta's adamant attempts to deflect responsibility for its own products are beyond the pale," the senators said. "The company’s proposals push the responsibility of safety onto parents without making the necessary changes to toxic black box algorithms or Big Tech’s harmful business model.”