Xóchitl Garcia
“Agriculture, for me, is reconnecting with our indigenous ancestors,” says Xóchitl Garcia, who farms land at the Ferry Street community garden in Fair Haven. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
In the weeds, Xóchitl Garcia clears her 4-foot by 8-foot plot of land in the Ferry Street community garden in Fair Haven where there is a waitlist for its 56 growing beds. “My parents themselves were farmworkers, but they just called it work,” says Garcia. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Preparing to plant, Xóchitl Garcia breathes in the smell of epazote seeds. “Growing up,” she says, “My family made agriculture a taboo subject because it was a method of survival rather than a passion seeking career.” (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
A mixture of flower seeds rests in the palm of 26-year-old farmer, Xóchitl Garcia while sowing in a 4-foot by 8-foot community garden bed in Fair Haven. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Hauling topsoil, Xóchitl Garcia moves through young plants at the Ferry Street community garden in Fair Haven where there is a waitlist for its 56 growing beds. “My parents themselves were farmworkers, but they just called it work,” says Garcia. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Farm supervisor Billy Flynn and Xochitl Garcia (left) share a laugh over tomato and pepper plants Flynn gifted Garcia for her 4-foot by 8-foot bed in a Fair Haven community garden where there is a waitlist for an opening in any one of its 56 gardening spots. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Gently tapping the soil, Xóchitl Garcia nestles a tomato plant into a new bed at the Fair Haven community garden where she farms. “I actually feel very proud having dirt on me,” she said, “Looking all sweaty and tired because this is all my passion and energy that's going into cultivating something." (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
After planting her bed, Xochitl Garcia hugs her friend Ruth Garcia, one of the founders of the Fair Haven community garden on Ferry Street. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
