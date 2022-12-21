© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commonwealth Wind bows out of nearly finished contract, says costs have risen too high

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published December 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST
Park City Wind pic.JPG
Avangrid
/
Avangrid's Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind locations are southwest of Vineyard Wind 1.

The parent company of Commonwealth Wind says it can no longer build its wind farm at the prices negotiated with Massachusetts electric companies.

Avangrid previously sought to renegotiate the contracts, but the state refused.

On Friday, the company filed papers asking the Department of Public Utilities to dismiss the approval proceedings for its offshore wind contracts with Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil.

Avangrid said price pressures — including the war in Ukraine, supply shortages, rising interest rates, and inflation broadly — have increased the cost of building Commonwealth Wind to the point that financing the project would be impossible under the current terms.

Kim Harriman, a senior vice president at Avangrid, said the best way for Massachusetts to deliver Commonwealth Wind’s 1,200 megawatts of power is to include that power in a new solicitation next year.

She said re-bidding is better than trying to amend the power-purchase agreements, or PPAs, and that an effort to amend would carry “litigation potential … by those who don't want to see clean generation make it to market.”

Avangrid’s request to dismiss the current contracts “wasn't the end of this project,” she said. “It was finding a path forward, and we're not stopping.”

Harriman said that in next year’s bid, Commonwealth Wind will offer an accelerated timeline because its federal permitting is already underway.

The wind farm could still open in 2028, she said.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content