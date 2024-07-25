CT voters sound off on VP Kamala Harris who is poised for the Democratic nomination

Independent and Republican voters in Connecticut say they have mixed feelings on Vice President Kamala Harris being the likely Democratic nominee for president.

But most agree Harris’ entry changes the presidential election race, once dominated by concerns over the ages of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Stefano Guerra, the former president of the College Republicans chapter at Southern Connecticut State University, admits Harris’ age, 59, compares favorably to Trump, now 78.

“I do believe that could be a sore point for President Trump, but I believe that that won't be too much of an issue, because there are even many folks on the Democratic side who aren't a big fan of Kamala Harris,” Guerra said.

Guerra said border security was the most important election issue, criticizing the Biden administration's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

While Guerra said many Democratic voters oppose Harris, a recent Marist pollshows 77 percent of Democrats polled say Harris should replace Biden on the ticket, and only 22 percent wanted an open primary.

Harris became the presumptive nominee days after President Joe Biden announced he would no longer run for office. Biden stepped aside amid concerns over his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump after a disastrous debate performance in June.

Biden endorsed Harris immediately after announcing he would not run for reelection, helping to pave the way for Harris to line up delegate votes from the Democratic Party.

Other voters such as Donald Smart, an independent voter and attorney in Stratford, say the country is ready to elect a woman for president. Smart cited former President Barack Obama’s groundbreaking election in 2008 as the nation’s first Black president.

“Here we are in 2024 I would say that again, the country is never ready for something new until it happens, and then it's ready. It's normalized, and we move forward,” Smart said.

Another independent voter, Kate Ottavio Kent from Trumbull, said while Harris’ youth compared to Trump is a breath of fresh air, she is concerned about how her approach to the war in Gaza could alienate potential voters.

While Smart said he felt President Joe Biden was forced out of the race, Kent took a different view.

“Yeah, it feels like bullying, Kent said. “But isn't that inherent in politics? It's all about influence and persuasion.”