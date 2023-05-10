© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Phil Scott signs 'shield bills' to protect abortion providers in Vermont from out-of-state prosecution

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published May 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
Gov. Phil Scott, addressing reporters from a podium at a press conference
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
Gov. Phil Scott says legislation he signed into law Wednesday puts Vermont "on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty."

As state legislatures across the United States enact new prohibitions against abortion and gender-affirming medical care, Republican Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday signed two bills that will protect health care providers and their patients from criminal charges filed by prosecutors outside the state of Vermont.

Nineteen states have enacted at least partial bans on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, and 14 states now restrict gender-affirming care for minors.

Health care organizations in Vermont have made it clear that they’ll offer reproductive and gender-affirming care to patients who need to travel across state lines in order to receive it.

Scott’s signature has cleared the path for two bills that would, according to the Vermont Medical Society, “protect patients who see, and Vermont health care clinicians who provide reproductive services and gender-affirming care.”

“While across the nation, access to evidence-based health care is being restricted by the whims of ideologically driven judges and lawmakers without medical or scientific training, S.37 and H.89 put into Vermont law legal protections for accessing or providing evidence-based medical care, including medication abortion,” said Jessa Barnard, executive director of the Vermont Medical Society.

Lawmakers included a provision last month that adds protections for medication used to end pregnancies, after a federal judge in Texas suspended FDA approval of the abortion pill called mifepristone.

Scott issued a written statement Wednesday after signing the legislation.

“Today, we reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear,” he said.

The bills would protect local health care providers from out-of-state subpoenas and summons, so long as the case involves health care activities that are legally protected in Vermont. It would also prevent the extradition of abortion providers to states where the practice is outlawed.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

_

Tags
Abortion in New England
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content