© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EPA proposes removing Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from Superfund list

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.
Dan Tuohy / New Hampshire Public Radio
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to remove the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from its list of contaminated locations, often called Superfund sites.

The Kittery shipyard was first put on the agency's priority list in 1994. The site was contaminated over the years from battery storage and landfilling activities. The environmental agency says in a Wednesday press release that clean up work has finally been completed.

The public can offer public comments on the proposal until Sept. 15. Even if it is removed from the Superfund list, the site will continue to be monitored.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

See stories by Caitlin Andrews

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content