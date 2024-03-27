© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three empty courthouses could become affordable housing in southern Maine

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published March 27, 2024 at 2:22 PM EDT
The former district court building in downtown Biddeford is pictured on Dec. 5, 2012. It is one of three defunct courthouse buildings that Gov. Janet Mills wants to turn into housing under a bill backed by a legislative committee on Tuesday.
Seth Koenig
/
BDN
The former district court building in downtown Biddeford is pictured on Dec. 5, 2012. It is one of three defunct courthouse buildings that Gov. Janet Mills wants to turn into housing under a bill backed by a legislative committee on Tuesday. 

State lawmakers are considering a proposal to transform three vacant courthouse buildings in York, Biddeford and Sanford into affordable housing.

A new bill would allow the state to convey the three empty facilities to local housing authorities for their own redevelopment projects. The Legislature's Housing Committee voted Tuesday in support of the measure; it now faces further votes in the House and Senate.

The buildings have been vacant since York County judicial personnel moved into one new complex last spring.

The state is paying $350,000 a year to maintain the vacant buildings. Anya Trundy of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services said the state is interested in transferring the properties for a "nominal" cost.

"Our hope is that this will help to jumpstart these properties' redevelopment as housing," she said. "All are large buildings, currently in relatively good condition that MaineHousing has already assessed and determined capable of being converted to housing."

Local housing authorities told state lawmakers this week they're interested in redeveloping the properties.

Guy Gagnon, executive director of Biddeford Housing Authority, said the former courthouse could help bring down redevelopment costs for a potential affordable housing project, which he described as a "gamechanger."

"We're way ahead of the game on the cost spectrum as far as creating housing there," he said. "That's not something we have happen to us very often. Usually we're redeveloping the worst building in town."

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content