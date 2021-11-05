Could a West Haven pandemic relief fund fraud scandal lead to statewide audits?

The arrest in West Haven over the last month of 2 city employees accused of misappropriating over $600,000 of federal pandemic relief funds for personal use has led Governor Lamont and the Office of Policy and Management to send auditors to West Haven to account for the rest of the pandemic money.

The state GOP has called for that process to go on in every Connecticut city and town.

With that in mind, Connecticut Conference of Municipalities Executive Director and CEO Joe DeLong joined "All Things Considered" to talk about if he thinks such a state wide audit might happen, how he thinks it could be done, and how effective he thinks such an audit would be.