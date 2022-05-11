To improve engagement with students and parents, Norwalk schools open family center

The Norwalk school district opened a new family center on Tuesday to improve their engagement with students and their grownups.

The Norwalk Public School Family Center is staffed with current employees from some of the city’s 21 schools. It currently offers evening hours every Thursday with plans to add additional hours and resources over the summer.

Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said families can visit the center for help with enrolling students in schools, as well as to get more information about school choice programs.

“We created an environment that allows families to access information in an easy fashion with people providing services in an array of different departments in one location,” Estrella said. “Our goal is to ensure that our families can navigate our system so that they can successfully support their students in achieving whatever career or college path they choose.”

She said the family center will serve as a hub for a district that services nearly 12,000 students in over 21 schools each year.

The location will also house the community-based Norwalk Next Steps program for 18- to 22-year-old students with cognitive or developmental disabilities.

