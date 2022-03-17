Our 12th* (almost) annual March Madness show

Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.

The NCAA’s March Madness is back!

And so the only logical thing to do is to get improv comedian Julia Pistell and the actual Bill Curry together to talk basketball for an hour on the radio.

That may not be the only logical thing to do. It may be that that’s not actually a logical thing to do at all.

But we’re doing it anyway.

*It’s our 12th one of these unless it isn’t. Our thinking is that we’ve done this show every year from 2010 on, but for 2020. Though, in 2012, we used our brackets to pick a new Connecticut state bird. But we’re counting it.

GUESTS:



Eugene J. Cornacchia: President of Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey

President of Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey Bill Curry: Playing the part of Bill Curry

Playing the part of Bill Curry Frankie Graziano: A reporter for Connecticut Public

A reporter for Connecticut Public Julia Pistell: A founding member of Sea Tea Improv, among a number of other things

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.