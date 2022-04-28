Three poets celebrate the freedom of poetry
This hour, as National Poetry Month comes to a close, we celebrate the form with three contemporary poets.
GUESTS:
- Matthew Zapruder: Professor, poet, whose most recent collection is Father’s Day, and author of the book Why Poetry.
- Margaret Gibson: Poet laureate of Connecticut, whose most recent collection is The Glass Globe.
- Yanyi: Poet, whose most recent collection is Dream of the Divided Field, and writer of the advice column “The Reading,” for creative writers.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.