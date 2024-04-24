In Absentia looks at the history of political dysfunction in Bridgeport

Why does political dysfunction happen? What are the systems that enable it? A new four-part podcast from Connecticut Public looks for answers in Bridgeport, where corruption charges, allegations of absentee ballot misconduct, and machine politics have left some residents wondering if their vote even matters.

Today on The Wheelhouse, catch the first episode of In Absentia. The podcast offers listeners a deep dive into the history of political dysfunction in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Plus, we’ll hear from Connecticut Public’s Lisa Hagen about Connecticut's federal delegation ahead of general elections in November.

GUESTS:



Bria Lloyd, Investigative reporter, Connecticut Public

Lisa Hagen, Federal policy reporter for CT Mirror and Connecticut Public

